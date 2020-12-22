Celebrate Christmas safely, urge local health and council leaders

Bury residents are urged to follow the coronavirus guidelines over the Christmas holidays in order to save lives and keep the infection rate down.

The weekend’s announcement by the Government means that restrictions on meeting people in household have been relaxed for one day only, Christmas Day itself. All other Tier 3 restrictions will apply throughout the festive period.

Councillor Eamonn O’Brien, leader of Bury Council, said: “I share everyone’s frustration that Christmas will not be what we expected or hoped for.

“But our infection rate in Bury is still close to 200, our hospital beds continue to be occupied by residents who have caught the virus, and we must never forget that more than 300 Bury people have died of this terrible illness.

“There is good news. Our first Covid vaccination centres have now opened in Prestwich and Radcliffe, and hundreds of local residents in priority groups have had this potentially life-saving jab. More centres will be opened in the days and weeks to come, so we can’t take any chances and be tempted to ignore the rules.

“Let’s look out for each other over the festive period, and keep ourselves and our loved ones safe and well.”

For information on getting together with other households on Christmas Day, visit the Government’s website: https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/making-a-christmas-bubble-with-friends-and-family/making-a-christmas-bubble-with-friends-and-family

Lesley Jones, Bury’s director of public health, said: “Coronavirus is spread from one person to another, which is why we have to minimise our contact with other people, particularly indoors. The more people you mix with, the closer you are and the more time you spend with them, the more chance the virus will spread.”

“Now there’s a new strain of coronavirus, which we are told is 70% more infectious. The last thing we want is another steep spike in cases come the New Year. We must redouble our efforts and force the infection rate down – keep our distance, wash our hands, wear face coverings, keep our distance and let in fresh air. These measures, along with sticking to the Christmas rules, will help to keep us safe and move us another step nearer to getting life back to normal.

“I would particularly urge anyone who has travelled from a Tier 4 area since 19 December to self-isolate for 10 days from when they arrived and for the household they are staying in not to meet with anyone else on Christmas Day.”

For the latest guidance and rules on Covid-19, how to get tested and the support available, visit www.bury.gov.uk/coronavirus