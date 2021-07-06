Bury’s latest Covid vaccination centre is going mobile

Bury’s first mobile Covid vax vehicle is coming to town to help in the race to get everyone vaccinated.

The unit will be located at Whitefield Fire Station next Tuesday and Wednesday (13 and 14 July) and will be for first and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

Both clinics are open from 11 am to 3 pm, and anyone over 18 can just walk in (no appointment needed, just show up).

New vax clinics are being added to the list every day – offering first and second jabs of the Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines – and are mostly walk-in (no appointment needed), although you can book a slot if you prefer.

For the up-to-date list, see https://www.bury.gov.uk/coronavirus-vaccine

Residents are being urged to return for their second jab in order to get full protection against the virus.

The official advice remains that the second dose should not be earlier than 8 weeks except in exceptional circumstances, such as a clear clinical justification or avoiding vaccine wastage. This is because there is clear evidence that shorter dosing intervals lead to less effective protection.