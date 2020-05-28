Bury MP Refuses To Call For Cummings Resignation

Bury North MP, James Daly has refused to call for the resignation of top government adviser Dominic Cummings, after Mr Cummings broke lockdown rules.

In a statement released earlier today Mr Daly said;

“Over the last few days I have received a great deal of correspondence from Bury North residents concerning Dominic Cummings. I fully understand the anger and strength of feeling on the issue and have this on to Ministers, making sure colleagues in Parliament are aware of your views.”

Later in the statement Mr Daly said; “Many will disagree with him and some may feel his actions as a parent were reasonable in the circumstances he faced.”

Earlier in the week Bury South MP Christian Wakeford condemned Mr Cummings actions saying; ” “In my opinion he has broken the spirit – if not the letter – of the guidance designed to limit the spread of Coronavirus. He should now have the courage to admit his judgement was questionable, and should be reprimanded.”

Mr Daly said in his statement it would be inappropriate to comment further on the matter while their was a police investigation ongoing.

“I share many of the concerns outlined to me by numerous constituents concerning Mr Cummings’ conduct, but this does not mean politicians should rush to judgement when a police inquiry is underway. We must ensure that comments made by political and public figures do not ever the possibility of prejudicing legal proceedings. Everyone has a right to a fair hearing.

Today’s statement from Mr Daly came around the same time that Durham police announced Mr Cummings may have committed “a minor breach” of the lockdown rules. Mr Daly is yet to comment on the latest development.