Bury MP Condemns Cummings Actions

Bury South MP, Christian Wakeford has condemned Dominic Cummings after the top adviser to PM Boris Johnson broke the lockdown rules by travelling to this families home in Durham.

In a statement Mr Wakeford said;

“Dominic Cummings has explained his actions, and I am sure we can all sympathise with the desire of a father and husband to keep his sick family safe. However, the reaction to this news shows that Mr Cummings’ interpretation of the Government advice was not shared by the vast majority who have done as the Government asked often to great personal sacrifice.

As such, based on what we have heard so far, in my view it was not appropriate to take the actions he did and they are not the actions that I myself would have taken.”

Despite not being an elected official, Mr Wakeford believed it was important for Mr Cummings to follow the rules due to his role in helping create the guidance for the public.

Mr Wakeford also believes that Mr Cummings should now be reprimanded for breaking the lockdown rules.

“In my opinion he has broken the spirit – if not the letter – of the guidance designed to limit the spread of Coronavirus. He should now have the courage to admit his judgement was questionable, and should be reprimanded.

He has undermined the essence of the government’s key “Stay at Home” messaging and has muddied the messaging moving forward when we need clarity more than ever.”

On Monday afternoon Mr Cummings gave an unprecedented 70 minute press conference to journalists in the garden of Downing Street trying to defend his actions where he said he behaved “reasonably”.