Bury health and council leaders urge caution as cases reduce

Health and council leaders say that although Covid-19 cases are reducing, Bury should remain under extra restrictions until they are at a safe and stable level.

Last week Bury had one of the highest infection rates in England and stark warnings were issued by health and council chiefs to get the rate down immediately or risk further restrictions.

The latest figures for week ending 29 August reveal that the 7-day infection rate in Bury is down to 25.8 per 100,000 population, from 35.2 last week and 26.8 previously.

This is still more than double the national average.

Cases are still concentrated among people age 18 – 39 with two thirds of cases this week in that age group. Just under half the cases were people who identified as White British and 15% of cases were people who identified as Pakistani. Cases continue to be spread across the borough.

Councillor Andrea Simpson, cabinet member for health and wellbeing, said: “While the drop in cases since last week is good news, we still need to get the rate down to safe and acceptable levels, so there’s no room for complacency.

“As we’ve seen in nearby Bolton, a spike can occur very rapidly so now is not the time to drop our guard

“We know how hard it is for residents to not be able to mix within their homes and gardens and appreciate the sacrifices people are making, but now is not the right time to lift measures”

“With schools and colleges reopening this week and next, it’s essential that we all continue with our efforts and keep the infection rate falling.

The restrictions in Bury are:

you must not meet people you do not live with inside a private home or garden.

you must not visit someone else’s home or garden – even if they live outside the affected areas.

you should not socialise with people you do not live with in other indoor public venues – such as pubs, restaurants, cafes, shops, places of worship, community centres, leisure and entertainment venues, or visitor attractions.

Everyone (unless exempt) must also wear face coverings in shops/supermarkets, public transport, banks and post offices, cinemas/theatres, places of workshop, libraries/museums and community centres.

Wash your hands frequently and stay two metres apart wherever possible.

Lesley Jones, Bury’s director of public health, said: “Household transmission remains an important source of new infections, as people spread the virus they caught in the community to their families.

“That’s why the restrictions on mixing remain in place, but we are confident that through sustained efforts we can continue to drive cases down and hopefully see what we all want – Government to lift these restrictions in Bury.

“It is essential that people get tested if they have symptoms however mild, take part in the track and trace system, and self-isolate if contacted.

“Our walk-in testing centres are now opening across the borough, which will make it easier for those without transport to be tested.

“Above all, this virus is spread through close contact with someone who is infected – just like other viruses such as the flu and common cold. That’s why it’s essential to maintain social distancing, exercise good hand hygieneand wear face coverings in enclosed public places..”

For more information about coronavirus in Bury visit www.bury.gov.uk/coronavirus

To find out about local testing options see www.bury.gov.uk/coronavirus-testing

The Government has also published a list of Frequently Asked Questions on what people can and cannot do while local restrictions are in place: https://www.gov.uk/guidance/north-west-of-england-local-restrictions-what-you-can-and-cannot-do