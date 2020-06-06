Bury ‘s Live well and leisure services online Fitness classes are earning rave reviews and here is how you can participate

Bury’s Live Well and Leisure services are offering help through providing free physical and mental support sessions during lockdown.

The online classes are a great way to stay healthy and stay in touch with friends that we can’t meet during the pandemic. The sessions also boost rehabilitation for those with injuries.

Sessions are lead by fully qualified instructors that come from Bury’s gym, studio classes, Live Well and BEATS teams among others.

Learning a new skill or taking up a new hobby has become popular during lockdown and this is an oppurtunity to do something normal life just would not have offered.

Castle Leisure Centre members Sheila and Chris have been fully complimentary of the service provided by the lesuire centre.

Sheila is a Bury Leisure member and attends weekly zumba classes at Castle. When she saw the classes were going to be on Facebook she started doing zumba sessions and pilates.

Chris has a heart condition, so she encouraged him to do less strenuous sessions such as the chair-based classes and Otago. They do the classes together.

The classes are delivered live via Facebook (see https://www.facebook.com/BuryLeisure/) to a timetable posted in advance, but are also available afterwards for people to revisit and share if they can’t make the live session.