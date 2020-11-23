BREAKING: PM confirms national lockdown will end on December 2nd

Prime Minister, Boris Johnson has confirmed the national lockdown will end on December 2nd.
Speaking virtually to the House of Commons the PM said: “For the first time since this retched virus took hold, we can see a way out.”
He says the “scientific cavalry” is on it’s way.
When the lockdown ends, non-essential shops, gyms, leisure facilities and hairdressers will be able to reopen – weddings will also be allowed
Outdoor sports can resume with limited crowds allowed at elite level in Tiers 1 & 2
Collective worship will also be allowed.
Mr Johnson also confirmed that the tiered system will return following the national lockdown, but says the tiers will be “toughened”
- Tier one will now mean that people should continue to work from home where possible
- Tier two will now mean only pubs serving meals can open
- Tier three will now mean hospitality will close except for delivery and takeaway and indoor entertainment venues must also close
The PM also added, there will be a ‘six-week surge of testing’ in Tier 3 areas
Leader of the opposition, Sir Keir Starmer said returning to a tiered system is “risky” saying the previous tiered system “didn’t work” and resulted in the current national lockdown.
More to follow…
