Greater Manchester will move into Tier 3 restrictions, the Prime Minister has announced.

Restrictions will come into force as of 12.01 am on Friday morning.

Pubs and bars must close unless they’re serving substantial meals.

And indoor household mixing will be banned, also the PM strongly advises against travel into and out of the area.

These measures will be laid in parliament on Thursday and come into force just after midnight on Friday.

More to follow…