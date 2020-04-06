BREAKING: PM Boris Johnson moved to Intensive Care in Hospital this evening

The Prime Minister, Boris Johnson was taken to intensive care at around seven o’clock this evening and is currently conscious.

He requested that Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab who is the First Secretary of State to deputise for him where necessary.

Downing St said, “Over the course of this afternoon, the condition of the Prime Minister has worsened and, on the advice of his medical team, he has been moved to the Intensive Care Unit at the hospital.”

The went onto say that “The PM is receiving excellent care, and thanks all NHS staff for their hard work and dedication.”

We believe he has been moved to intensive care as a precaution in case he needs ventilation to get through this illness.

The Queen “has been kept informed by No 10” say Buckingham Palace.

Prof Derek Hill, professor of medical imaging, University College London, said it was “very likely” Mr Johnson would be put on a mechanical ventilator in intensive care.

He said: “It seems clear that the Prime Minister went to hospital because he had difficulty breathing. It seems he was initially put on oxygen, and was conscious.

“But as often happens with Covid-19, his condition has now deteriorated so he has been admitted to intensive care where he is very likely to have been put on a mechanical ventilator to breath for him.”

Dr Hill added: “It isn’t yet clear whether Boris Johnson is breathing on his own – with help from the ventilator.

“Or whether he has been heavily sedated and paralysed and the machine is doing all the breathing for him.”

MESSAGES OF SUPPORT FOR THE PM

Former Tory leader Iain Duncan Smith says he is “shocked” at the news. “He is a friend and, as prime minister, it is a bad moment. It is a bad moment for anybody.

“Let’s hope and pray that Boris will pull through.”

New Labour Leader, Sir Keir Starmer has said “Terribly sad news. All the country’s thoughts are with the Prime Minister and his family during this incredibly difficult time.”

Local conservative MP James Daly tweeted his support for the PM saying “My thoughts are with Boris, Carrie and his family this evening. Keep fighting sir.”

Former Labour MP for Bury North James Frith has posted on social media saying “I send my very best to the Prime Minister.”

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has tweeted: “Praying for the Prime Minister’s swift recovery tonight.

Guy’s and St Thomas’ has some of the finest medical staff in the world, and he couldn’t be in safer hands.”

#PrayForBoris is now the No 2 Twitter trend in the UK just behind #BorisJohnson.

More to follow.