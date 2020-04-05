PM Boris Johnson admitted to hospital for tests after testing positive for COVID-19

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been admitted to hospital for tests, 10 days after testing positive for coronavirus, Downing Street has said.

In a statement, this evening (Sunday) a Downing Street spokesperson said “On the advice of his doctor, the Prime Minister has tonight been admitted to hospital for tests.

“This is a precautionary step, as the Prime Minister continues to have persistent symptoms of coronavirus ten days after testing positive for the virus.

“The Prime Minister thanks NHS staff for all of their incredible hard work and urges the public to continue to follow the Government’s advice to stay at home, protect the NHS and save lives”

The PM is expected to stay in hospital overnight while sources in No10 are saying “Boris Johnson remains in charge of the Government, and is in contact with ministerial colleagues and officials.” but Foreign Secretary Dominic Rabb will chair tomorrow morning’s Coronavirus meeting.

Bury North MP, James Daly tweeted “A salutary reminder that this disease does not discriminate. Wishing our great Prime Minister Boris Johnson a rapid return to full health.”

Former Bury North MP James Frith wishes the PM “all the best”

On a human level, I wish all the best to the PM, who is in hospital with Corona Virus. #CoronaUK #PrimeMinister — James Frith (@JamesFrith) April 5, 2020

SNP’s Westminster Leader Ian Blackford says his “thoughts very much with him and every best wish that he will soon be home and recovering”

I am sorry to read the news that @BorisJohnson is in hospital for tests. Thoughts very much with him and every best wish that he will soon be home and recovering from #Covid_19 These are testing times for all of us. Please everyone #StayAtHome and help #SaveLives — Ian Blackford (@Ianblackford_MP) April 5, 2020

