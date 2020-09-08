BREAKING: More lockdown measures have been implemented in Bolton

More lockdown measures have been implemented in Bolton.

Health Secretary, Matt Hancock announced this in parliament on Tuesday afternoon.

He said local lockdown action has worked in Leicester and Luton but further action is needed in Bolton, which now has 120 confirmed cases per 100,000 people – the highest in the country.

Speaking to MPs, Mr Hancock said: “The rise in cases in Bolton is partly due to socialising by people in their 20s and 30s. We know this from contact tracing.

“And through our contacting tracing system we’ve identified a number of pubs at which the virus has spread significantly.”

As well as restricting hospitality venues, he said visitor limits will also be put in place in care homes in Bolton.”

The following restrictions have been put in place:

Restrict all hospitality to take-away only.

All venues must close from 10pm to 5am.

No socialising outside households will be put into law

Leader of Bolton Council, Cllr David Greenhalgh, said:

“This is not something we want to do, but it is clear the virus is currently moving round the borough uncontrolled and so we need to halt the transmission rate.

“The rate has gone from 15 cases per 100,000 to over 120 in the space of 2 weeks, and if we do not get control of the virus now, we will continue to put our most vulnerable residents at risk and delay any return to normality.

“We are working across the council with the government and our partners to bring down the number of cases of this deadly virus, and to continue to press government for extra support for the hospitality sector as they are once again asked to close their doors.

“The best way to do that is to limit the number of contacts people have. Be under no illusion, we are in this position due to the irresponsible actions of a few which has led to a position where our rates are at a level where government had no choice but to take action.

“Nobody wanted this, but we must now prove what our borough is made of, follow the guidance in order to have these restrictions lifted. Together we can beat the virus, we can reduce these rates if we all play our part.”

Dr Helen Lowey, the Director of Public Health for Bolton Council, said:

“I appreciate that this news will be disappointing and concerning, but this is not a decision we have taken lightly.

“We can assure you that we have taken all the data into consideration and we are left with no alternative.

“As well as these additional measures, please remember the importance of washing hands regularly, maintaining distance and getting a test if you have symptoms.”

A spokesperson for the Greater Manchester Combined Authority said: “This decision was taken by the Government in consultation with Bolton Council. Neither the Mayor nor the Council leaders of the nine other boroughs in the city-region were involved. We recognise the serious situation in Bolton and have offered any support they may need.”