BREAKING: Greater Manchester will go into Tier 3 when national restrictions end next week

Greater Manchester will head into new Tier 3 restrictions following the end of the national lockdown next week.

The new restrictions will come into force from next Wednesday.

The PM set out the new rules for each tier on Monday and for those in Tier 3 it means:

No household mixing indoors or outside in hospitality venues or private gardens

Rule of six applies in outdoor public spaces like parks

Pubs and restaurants will close expect for delivery and takeaway

Indoor entertainment venues must close

Elite sports clubs will not be allowed to have spectators

Personal care including hairdressing is allowed.

Non-essential foreign travel is allowed, subject to quarantine rules.

The first review point for the new tier allocations will take place by Wednesday 16 December.

Greater Manchester’s local authorities will be offered support from NHS Test and Trace and the armed forces to deliver a 6-week rapid community testing programme.

Community testing will make use of rapid lateral flow tests which give results within an hour, and will focus on locating and suppressing asymptomatic transmission. The more cases identified and self-isolating, the quicker the control of virus transmission which is essential to help areas move down a tier.

Reaction to follow…