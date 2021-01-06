BREAKING: GCSE, AS & A-Level exams will not take place this year

GCSE, AS and A-level exams in England will not take place this year, Education Secretary Gavin Williamson has said.

Details are still being “fine-tuned” but will be replaced by a form of teacher assessed grades – with appropriate support to make sure they’re awarded “fairly and consistently across the county”.

“This year we’re going to put our trust in teachers rather than algorithms,” he added

Students have worked hard to prepare for exams of vocational and technical qualifications meant to go ahead this January, schools can “continue with these assessments where they judge it is right to do so”

“No college should feel pressured to offer these,” he clarifies.

Children on free school meals should still get access to these even if they are not going to school.