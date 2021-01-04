Boris Johnson is to address the nation later as new national lockdown looms

Prime Minister, Boris Johnson is to address the nation this evening as a new lockdown for England could be enforced.

Mr Johnson is to give a televised address at 8 pm and parliament will be recalled on Wednesday.

A No10 spokesman said: “The spread of the new variant of COVID-19 has led to rapidly escalating case numbers across the country.

“The prime minister is clear that further steps must now be taken to arrest this rise and to protect the NHS and save lives.

“He will set those out this evening.”

Scotland is entering a new national lockdown as of tomorrow, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon set out the new rules in the Scottish Parliament this afternoon.

The rules a very similar to those set out back in March, and will apply to mainland Scotland from midnight:

People will only be allowed to leave home for essential purposes, such as essential shopping, exercise and caring responsibilities

No limit is to be put on how many times people can go out to exercise, but outdoor meetings are to be limited to a maximum of two people from two households (excluding children under 12)

Schools are to remain closed to the majority of pupils until at least February

Everyone who can work from home will be required to, and people in the “shielding” category are advised not to go in to work at all

Places of worship are to close, the number of people who can attend weddings is to be cut to five, and funeral wakes will no longer be allowed

