Another COVID walk-in testing centre has opened in Whitefield

A third walk-in centre has opened in Bury today (Monday 21 Sep) to provide Covid tests to those who have symptoms.

The centre is in Whitefield Library in Pinfold Lane and is open from 10am to 3pm, Monday to Friday.

It will complement the two walk-in centres recently opened in Bury at Chesham Fold Community Centre and at Mosses Community Centre.

In just one week, the number of tests carried out at these two centres was an incredible 1,799.

Councillor Andrea Simpson, cabinet member for health and wellbeing, said: “Our staff and partners have worked incredibly hard to get these centres up and running, and help meet the huge demand for tests due to people’s difficulties – and often inability – to get a test through the national system.

“We were keen to open a centre for residents in the south of the borough, and we have plans to open more in the coming weeks.”

She added: “Our walk-in centres, however, have proved so popular that people are often having to wait in long queues. That’s why we are urging people to only turn up for a test if they have symptoms – if you don’t have symptoms, please do not come for a test.”

The symptoms of coronavirus are a high temperature, a new continuous cough, or a loss or change to sense of smell or taste.

For the latest date information on testing availability in Bury and further afield, visit: https://www.bury.gov.uk/coronavirus-testing or call 0161 253 5515, 9am to 5pm, Monday to Friday (excluding Bank Holidays).

Walk-through testing centres

Open 10am to 3pm, Monday to Friday, located at:

The Mosses Centre, Cecil Street, Bury BL9 0SB

Chesham Fold, 95 Chesham Fold Road, Bury BL9 6JZ

Whitefield Library, Pinfold Lane, Whitefield M45 7NY

At busy times, there may be a wait, and if demand is very high people may be asked to consider other testing options.

Drive-through testing site

At Waterfold Business Park, Bury BL9 7BR. You must request an appointment to be tested at this site: https://www.bury.gov.uk/coronavirus-testing

Regional testing sites / requesting a home testing kit