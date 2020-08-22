Another busy night for GMP as they shut down MORE illegal gatherings

Greater Manchester Police attended a number of illegal gatherings last night and were forced to shut them down.

Parties, attended by dozens, were shut down last night across Greater Manchester.

Although restrictions are lifting in GM’s Wigan, the 9 other boroughs remain in lockdown with tighter restrictions imposed in Oldham,

But that didn’t stop party goers on Friday night as Greater Manchester Police posted about a number of gatherings officers attended and had to break up.

Whilst the list is extensive, they include:

A gathering in a Moss Side ‘licenced property’s’ car park

25 people in a Stockport house were dispersed. The homeowner was given a fixed penalty notice

50 people at a house party in Middleton. The homeowner was given a fixed penalty notice

Police attended a house in Gorton where people from ‘multiple households’ were in attendance. The homeowner was given a fixed penalty notice

A house party in Heywood with around 25 adults. The homeowner was given a fixed penalty notice

30 teenagers were at a house party in Oldham – the parents were given a fixed penalty notice

Adults from seven different households were in attendance at a party in Droylsden – the homeowner was given a fixed penalty notice

A wedding party was underway in Rochdale with at least 30 people attending

An engagement party in Rochdale, where the homeowner was given a fixed penalty notice

A child’s birthday party in a private garden in Swinton. The homeowner was given a fixed penalty notice

A private address in Beswick, where 20 people ‘believed to be under the influence’ were at a private address

A property in Blackley where 12 people in a private garden were dispersed. They claimed they were ‘unaware’ of the extra restrictions as they were not from the region

The current rules state people from two different households are allowed to meet outdoors in a public space such as a park, as long as social distancing is observed however, this does not apply to private gardens, where meetings between different households are prohibited.