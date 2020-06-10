Andy Burnham speaks on COVID-19, Protests in Manchester and ‘No child goes hungry’ campaign.

This afternoon at 2pm Mayor of Manchester Andy Burnham held his weekly press conference. This week he was joined by Deputy Mayor Baroness Beverley Hughes.

Ahead of the conference Andy and Baroness Hughes provided a statement on Shukri Abdi who tragically died in Bury in June 2019.

Andy began by a statement on the Covid statistics in Greater Manchester, they are as follows;

168 new cases (pillar 1 testing only),

28 new deaths,

66 patients in ICU (down by 1 from last week),

468 people are in non ICU beds (down from 523 last week),

11 hospital admissions have been recorded in the last 24 hours,

8 more care homes have reported cases, 383 care homes have reported figures (up from 375),

1 in 5 care homes in the region are reporting a current infection (it was at 24% last week).

Plans were then announced for localised data maps to be released so that people are more aware of the risks of Covid in their area.

The Mayor then went on to talk about the Safe GM campaign. As of Monday 22nd June Metrolink services will be increased to a 10 minute frequency, with double carriage services where possible. This should help with social distancing measures.

Metrolink staff will be present at busy stops to hand out face coverings, in line with government guidance. Hand sanitiser will also be made readily available at transport stations.

Andy then announced plans to introduce a clipper card scheme where people can buy a group of tickets, with no time limit. This means that they can be used as and when they are needed due to more people working from home, and they won’t need to buy a weekly pass.

On the two metre rule Andy replied that the WHO (world health organisation) have announced 1 metre is a safe distance. However adding, “I think that the government is right to proceed cautiously on this point”.

We asked Andy about those people shielding within our community and the idea, which was raised in PMQ’s this morning, of a designated time slot for them to have outdoor exercise. Andy commented he is “concerned on the mental health” of those in this position and addressed the need for them to have outdoor exercise. He added that the “principle” is one he will look into, as it will give people the confidence to go outside. However he will await government guidance on the matter before going any further.

On the issue of free school meals throughout the summer, the government recently announced that vulnerable children would not receive free meals during the holidays. Andy announced a ‘No child goes Hungry’ campaign in Greater Manchester throughout the summer. Through this they will be looking at how they can support children and schools, putting in place something which helps those who are disadvantaged.

In relation to the Black lives matter protests Baroness Hughes said around 4500 people were believed to be in Manchester on Saturday with 10,000 in Manchester on Sunday. No public order offences or arrests were made over the weekend, adding that all those in Manchester protested peacefully and listened to guidelines on social distancing. She included “it is not the role of the police” to ban the marches, stating that they were treated with respect over the weekend. In addition to this, she mentioned that peaceful protest is a key to our democracy, and it is very important within our society.

There was talk of plans to establish a Racial equality panel, this has now been approved. The Mayor and Deputy want to ensure that the feeling of communities is being heard.

The conference ended with Andy thanking people speaking out against discrimination stating that “we owe it to all of them” for making their voices heard.