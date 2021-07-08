80% of Bury residents have been vaccinated as total jab count rises to 222,000

Residents who have not yet had a Covid vaccination are being urged to join the 80% of Bury residents who have.

The latest figures show that 126,720 people have now had their first dose of the vaccination, and 95,619 residents have had both jabs.

Clinics are running every day across the borough, most of them with no appointment needed, for anyone aged 18+ who lives, works or studies in Bury.

These clinics are offering first and second doses of both the Pfizer and AZ vaccines – for the latest list, go to https://www.bury.gov.uk/index.aspx?articleid=15987

Remember – you must return for your second jab to get full protection against the virus.

To offer the best safeguard against infection, second doses are offered at 8+ weeks after the first dose. Patients may be offered their second vaccine earlier but only to avoid wastage or because of a specific medical condition.

With the infection rate still high in Bury, and lockdown measures still in place, residents are being urged to play their part:

Get vaccinated

Keep testing twice a week with rapid LFT tests even if you don’t have symptoms (and even if you have had one or two doses of the vaccine) and get a PCR test if you have symptoms

Self-isolate if positive and if eligible access the available financial support to help you do this (see https://www.bury.gov.uk/index.aspx?articleid=15331

Work from home if you can

Be cautious when meeting others who are not in your household

Minimise travel

Advice and support on all matters related to coronavirus can be found on the council’s website: www.bury.gov.uk