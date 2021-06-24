6,500 people urged to get their second AZ Covid vax

People who have not taken up their invitation to get their second dose of the AZ Covid vaccine are being urged to do so.

Health chiefs estimate that there are 6,500 residents across Bury who, for a variety of reasons, have not so far gone for their second jab.

They urge everyone over 40 to go to one of the many vax clinics that are available and get their second shot of the vaccine – as long as it has been at least eight weeks since their first jab.

Lesley Jones, Bury’s director of public health, said: “Some people may have forgotten about it; some might think it’s not necessary; and others may have been put off by the side effects of the first dose.

“Let me assure you – these vaccines are safe, and they work.

“It is essential that everyone goes for their second jab. This will double your level of protection against serious illness, and substantially reduce the chance of you passing on the virus to your family, friends and loved ones.”

She added: “Three-quarters of Bury people have now had their first vaccination, and more than half have had their second. But, with infection rates increasing in Bury, it’s vital that we continue the fight against coronavirus and get our lives back to normal.”

There are a number of clinics in Bury offering walk-in (i.e. no appointment needed) second doses of the AZ vaccine. Further details can be found here