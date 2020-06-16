101 more COVID-19 deaths registered in Greater Manchester this week

Just over a hundred new deaths have been registered in Greater Manchester this week.

In new ONS (Office for National Statistics) figures released this morning, deaths from Coronavirus in Greater Manchester’s 10 boroughs now stands at 2740 up from 2639 last week.

Despite having one of the lowest numbers of total deaths, Bury has witnessed the highest increase in deaths, seeing 16 across all settings, registered up to June 5th.

Bury’s death toll now stands at 211.

Rochdale has also seen an increase this week, 9 new deaths have been reported across all settings taking the total to 202.

Across the 10 Greater Manchester boroughs, Salford has seen the least number of deaths this week with 4 being reported.

In the ONS’ weekly deaths data for England, 45,432 deaths have been registered in the period up to June 5th, in the same period the Department for Health reported 36,127 COVID-19 related deaths.

Cases have also increased over the last week as reported in the latest Department of Health figures yesterday, 31 new cases have been reported in Rochdale while 14 new cases have been reported in Bury. The rate of infection has also risen for Rochdale to 391.4 per 100,000 population from 377.3 this time last week.

Bury’s rate of infection has also risen to 422.4 from 415 last week.

On a positive note, COVID deaths across Greater Manchester can be seen to be decreasing in these latest ONS figures as 10 fewer deaths have been reported this week in comparison to last week.