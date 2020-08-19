​Fifth consecutive rise in new Covid-19 cases in Bury

The number of new coronavirus cases in Bury has risen for the fifth consecutive week, with those aged 18-39 still accounting for more than half of all those who tested positive.

Figures reveal that there were 63 confirmed new cases in the week ending 15 August – up from 51 the previous week, and 38 the week before that.

The 7-day infection rate in Bury is now 33.1 per 100,000 population, up from 26.8 last week and 20.0 previously.

The largest number of new cases was recorded in the Bury West neighbourhood, which includes Radcliffe, although cases are spread out across the borough.

The rate of new cases in Bury is now just below the average rate for Greater Manchester but more than double the average for England. Household transmission remains an important source of new infections, as people spread the virus they caught in the community to their families.

Councillor Andrea Simpson, cabinet member for health and wellbeing, said: “This is the fifth weekly rise in a row in Bury. While the overall numbers are relatively low, we are now recording nearly double the number of cases we had just a fortnight ago, which is a serious cause for concern.

“We must all take responsibility for our own actions. I urge everyone – residents, families and businesses- to follow the rules or face the prospect of being put back into lockdown.”

In Bury and Greater Manchester:

you must not meet people you do not live with inside a private home or garden.

you must not visit someone else’s home or garden – even if they live outside the affected areas.

you should not socialise with people you do not live with in other indoor public venues – such as pubs, restaurants, cafes, shops, places of worship, community centres, leisure and entertainment venues, or visitor attractions.

Face coverings must be worn in shops/supermarkets, public transport, banks and post offices, cinemas/theatres, places of workshop, libraries/museums and community centres.

Wash your hands frequently and stay two metres apart wherever possible.

The Government has published a list of Frequently Asked Questions on what you can and cannot do: https://www.gov.uk/guidance/north-west-of-england-local-restrictions-what-you-can-and-cannot-do