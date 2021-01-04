​Allow our head teachers to do the right thing, say education leaders in Bury.

Headteachers must not be forced to reopen their schools amid rising coronavirus infection rates, say education leaders in Bury.

While face-to-face education is always best, the emergence of the new Covid-19 variant and surging transmission rates mean that schools should be allowed and supported to close if they feel it is necessary.

The call comes as primary schools across the country are expected to reopen today (Mon 4 Jan), with secondary schools to go back next Monday for children taking exams this year and then to all pupils the week after.

Councillor Eamonn O’Brien, leader of Bury Council, said: “Since the start of the school year in September, the council has been working closely with schools to ensure they can reopen in safety and limit disruption to children’s education.

“All the evidence shows that in-person schooling is the most effective way for our children to get the best and safest possible education.

“However, the rapid spread of the new coronavirus variant has significantly increased the risks of transmission. We cannot ignore this and pretend that schools are in the same position as they were before the Christmas break.

“The Government has recognised this for London, where schools have delayed reopening to help contain the variant. It now needs to allow schools across the country to do likewise if they feel that needs to be done.

“Every headteacher wants to do the right thing for their school, and we will support them to help make the right decision for their pupils and staff.”

Cllr Tamoor Tariq, cabinet member for children’s services, said: “Bury’s schools have done a magnificent job, ensuring that the vast majority of our young people have continued to be taught face-to-face in Covid-safe surroundings. This is especially important for children from vulnerable families and the children of key workers.

“The best place for children is in school, not just for their formal education but for their social and mental wellbeing.

“But with rising infection rates, schools should be empowered to make their own decisions about reopening and not feel compelled to reopen.

“Throughout the pandemic, the hard work and support of our school leaders, trade unions and parents have been essential in maintaining education and pastoral care for our children. It is therefore essential that any decisions taken around schools must be done in collaboration with them, genuinely listening to their concerns and treating them with respect.

“At the council, we will be doing all we can to support schools to reopen and carry out testing in accordance with their particular situation. It’s now time for the Government to pause and reconsider their approach.”