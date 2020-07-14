Youth Opportunity Fund opens for young people’s bright ideas.

Young people from across the borough can now apply for grants of up to £2,000 from the council’s Youth Opportunity Fund.

The fund is for young people aged eight to 19 to fund projects that give young people somewhere to go, something to do or someone to talk to.

The fund was established after councillors suggested money from the Manchester Airport dividend should be invested in the borough’s young people. The airport dividend comes from profits made by the airport and is split between all councils in Greater Manchester as they are part owners of the region’s major air transport hub.

Cabinet member for children’s services, Councillor Kieran Heakin, said: “It’s been a really challenging time recently for young people and we hope that they can bring out all their top ideas and apply into this fund. We see their excellent creativity and ambition in the work we do with them so I would really encourage young people across the borough to apply. We are looking forward to receiving applications and funding a wide variety of projects.”

Funding ideas might be around sporting activities, Duke of Edinburgh Award expeditions or summer activity programmes but they will need to take into account Covid-19 restrictions.

Applications need to demonstrate how their project will provide realistic, well thought out and achievable outcomes, which should help improve and support young people’s mental health, resilience and wellbeing and provide additional activities for young people, aged 8 – 19.

Previous rounds have seen gardening projects, summer holiday activities and residential trips funded for young people to enjoy.

As part of the fund the council will involve young people in the planning, delivery and evaluation process. Applications will be judged by a panel made up of young people from the children’s council, youth council and the youth service who will be supported by the council’s youth workers and finance staff.

Applications to the fund are open till 5pm on Friday 31 July 2020.

For more information on the Youth Opportunity Fund please visit rochdale.gov.uk/youthopportunityfund.