Your community needs you – apply now for these jobs!

Residents are being urged to apply for a range of jobs in social care to ensure there are enough staff to look after people during the coronavirus outbreak.

A council spokesman said: “This is a time of great uncertainty, and undoubtedly there will be tough times ahead. Now more than ever we need to look after the most vulnerable members of our communities.

“At Bury Council we are calling on you to join us as the UK battles through its worse health crisis in living memory.

“Working in partnership with Bury NHS Clinical Commissioning Group, we are looking for people to fill a variety of roles, including those on the list below but also others.

“If you have hours to spare, weekdays, weekends or evenings free, complete the application form and submit it.

“If the occupation you have transferable skills for is not listed, click the post nearest to what you believe your skills are adaptable to and we can discuss this.

“Some posts but not all will need DBS checks, and if you already have this it would be a great help – please indicate this on your application.”

Jobs:

Care and support workers – from £9.94 p/h

Care at home – from £10.14 p/h

Cleaning – from £9 p/h

Administration – from £9 p/h

Occupational Therapists Level 1 – from £12.60p/h (other rates for higher grades)“We are looking for friendly, caring, compassionate and dependable people to help us through this. That’s where you come in.

“You may have never considered a role in the public sector previously, but with many businesses temporarily closing, you will have transferable skills that we need.”

Interviews will be held via telephone or video call, with recruiters looking to match your skills to the roles available.

To see available jobs, and to apply, go to https://greater.jobs/search-and-apply/job-details/BU6915/