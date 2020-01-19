Your chance to represent Bury at the International Youth Sports Festival

Are you aged 14 to 16? Would you like to represent Bury in this year’s International Youth Sports Festival in Portugal?

If you play football, athletics, table tennis, tennis or swimming for a local club, you could be on your way!

The event gives young people the chance to compete against others from Bury’s twinned and friendship towns in Europe, and experience new cultures and make lifelong friends.

Bury Sport and Physical Activity Service has supported the International Youth Sports Festival since 2002, and wants local clubs to identify a squad of players to take part, as well as nominate volunteer team managers to accompany the teams alongside Bury Council staff.

This year’s festival takes place in Lousada, Portugal from Thursday 11 June to Sunday 14 June.

For more information, call the SAPAS office on 0161 253 5893 or email sport.development@bury.gov.uk