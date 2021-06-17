Young employees kickstart their career with pioneering new role

The council has thrown its weight behind a scheme to get young people off benefits and into jobs, with its first intake of kickstart recruits starting work.

The government’s kickstart scheme offers financial support to businesses and organisations which employ young people, aged 16-24, who are at risk of long term unemployment. The scheme offers a six month full time paid work placement for young people on universal credit, with the aim of getting them vital work experience to help kickstart their careers.

And the council’s first two kickstarters rolled up their sleeves this week to start their brand new jobs with the council.

Sophie Wild (24) and Hasan Nadeem (23) will be working for the council, in partnership with RBH, on the New Pioneers programme, a project to help unemployed residents of College Bank and Lower Falinge get into work and training.

Sophie (24), has taken on an engagement role on the project after taking a career break to raise her son Presley.

She said: “I was working in a hair salon when I found out I was pregnant and I was let go. I’ve been raising my son and haven’t worked for 4 years and then my work coach at the job centre pointed me to this opportunity. I was more than ready to get back into work, as I’d really enjoyed making people happy and engaging with them when I worked in the salon.

“My son is absolutely my biggest achievement, but I can have a career as well as being a mum and I think it’s an important part of setting an example for him. Being a parent doesn’t need to be a barrier to getting into work and I know he’ll be proud of me for going out and having a career. I’ll be working with people who have faced challenges getting into the job market, whether it’s being a parent, mental health issues or anything else. I’m really looking forward to getting out there, speaking to people who have been in a similar situation to me and supporting them. I really want to advocate for these people and help them. I think it will be really rewarding and I can’t wait to get started.”

Hasan, who has been unemployed since December, will be working in an administrative role on the project.

He said: “I went to university to study law, but it was quite a difficult adjustment. I struggled to get my assignments in on time and didn’t complete my degree. I have good skills and I really want to be the best that I can be, but sometimes I need a push to stay on track and that’s why schemes like this are important, as they give you a consistent routine and help you get into the right mindset for work. They also give you the experience that so many young people don’t have chance to get, and that’s such barrier to getting into the jobs market.

“I previously worked in a short term role helping people who were claiming universal credit, but in this job I’ll be able to develop more of a rapport with people and follow this support through with them and I think that will be really satisfying.”

Hasan and Sophie are the first of 30 kickstart recruits the council is planning to take on this year. A number of young people are also set to start jobs with the council’s Employment Links Partnership and the environmental management team are taking on kickstart recruits to work in the borough’s parks.

Other key employers across the borough are also recruiting through the kickstart scheme, including RBH.

Councillor John Blundell, cabinet member for economy and communications at Rochdale Borough Council, said: “It’s great to have Hasan and Sophie on board. They’ve got a huge amount to offer and we’re lucky to have them. Supporting residents into jobs is a big focus for us and our teams have helped more than 400 residents get into work, training or access more general employment support since January this year.

“This support is especially important for young people, who might not have the relevant experience and need extra support. This builds on our hugely successful apprenticeship programme, which has led to us being named one of the top 100 apprentice employers in the country.”

Anyone who’s interested in finding out more kickstart placements with Rochdale Borough Council, can email kickstart@rochdale.gov.uk or speak to their work coach at the job centre.

Support on getting into work or training or changing career is also available to any Rochdale resident, free of charge, Residents can access this support by calling 01706 926 657 or emailing jobsandskills@rochdale.gov.uk They can also join the facebook group Get Rochdale Working.