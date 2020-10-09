Young boy taken to hospital after collision in Ramsbottom

A young boy has been taken to hospital with a leg injury after collision on Bolton Road West in Ramsbottom.

The road was blocked from Holcombe Brook to Dundee Lane for a time after the incident near Top Park.

Surrounding roads were heavily congested but are now starting to ease.

The collision took place just before 3 pm this afternoon.

North West Ambulance confirmed they were called at 3.04 pm and attended with a land ambulance, air ambulance and a rapid response vehicle.

Greater Manchester Police were also on scene and have been approached for comment.

More to follow…