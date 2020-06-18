“You will face action” is the message from GM Mayor for people that attend raves.

This afternoon, Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham along with deputy Baroness Beverley Hughes & Assistant Chief Constable Nick Bailey from Greater Manchester hosted a press conference on the illegal raves of last Saturday night in Carrington & Oldham.

The Mayor opened by talking, about how the raves were linked to ‘serious criminality’ including a rape, three stabbings and a suspected overdose and that the events were ‘really concerning’

He added that last Saturday, was ‘extremely challenge’ from a GMP perspective, as well as the raves, the police had to deal with events elsewhere, including the Black Lives Matter protest in Bolton.

Andy also stated that 999 calls to Greater Manchester Police were up by 50% compared to other Saturday’s recently and it was a busier than normal Saturday for the time of year.

Moving onto to talking about the individual events, the Mayor discussed the fact that things at Daisy Nook could have ‘been done better’ in terms of intelligence gathering and communicating with the local council.

Talking about the event in the Carrington area of Trafford the Mayor said that ‘very little’ intel was made available to the police in advance.

When police arrived on the scene, there was already a large number of people on-site and leaders backed GMP’s call not to break it up.

ACC Nick Bailey said that they need information from people of the community about these such gatherings saying “Please, please, if you know about these events make sure you are telling the authorities, make sure you are telling GMP.”

He added that events of this nature aren’t safe and GMP can’t guarantee the safety of the attendees.

The Police will seize equipment and vehicles ‘where we can’ to prevent these events from happening.

Baroness Bev Hughes, Deputy Mayor for Policing and crime talked about how the last thing the authorities want is “a summer of raves” and she also added that the events are a “free for all for serious criminals” and it’s also putting at risk all that’s been done to protect the wider public during the lockdown.

When it came to questions from the media, ACC Bailey said he wasn’t able to give details of those who organised the event but there are ‘active investigations’ into both raves.

Various celebrities have come out in recent days saying they attended the Daisy Nook rave and the Mayor urged them too “play their part” in stopping the raves.

ACC Bailey was also asked about the condition of the man who was stabbed at the Carrington event and he said that he heard just before the press conference that the man is out of ICU.

We asked whether GMP were stepping up patrols in areas such as country parks to prevent these events from happening.

ACC Bailey responded by saying “where we have information and where we expect events to take place, we will be putting resources in there”

He added that “it will be intelligence-led” and he also said that the organisers will ‘put themselves anywhere in the north-west region to host an event’

The Mayor ended the press conference with a message to the young people of Greater Manchester who attend or are thinking of attending these events “Don’t put yourself in your harm’s way, you have your whole life ahead of you.”

You can watch the press conference in full below: