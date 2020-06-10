“YOU DID IT!” is the message from Chester Zoo as they announce reopening

Chester Zoo are going to reopen their doors once again.

Zoos and Safari Parks around the country, they are allowed to open from Monday, along with non-essential retail

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to confirm the news in today’s (Wednesday) daily Coronavirus press conference.

He will say the outdoor attractions can reopen as long as they follow social distancing rules.

Zoos will be told that they must not reopen indoor exhibitions, such as reptile houses, and must ensure amenities including cafes are take-away only.

As well as Zoos and Safari Parks, Drive-in cinemas are going to be able to open too, this is because the risk of spreading the disease is lower outside.

In a statement on twitter, Chester Zoo said:

“YOU DID IT! A week ago we were in despair, not knowing when we would reopen, or if we could even survive much longer… BUT YOUR VOICES HAVE BEEN HEARD!

We have JUST received the news that we’ll be able to open safely from 15 June.

Your support has been incredible. Every kind donation, every word of support. It really did make a HUGE difference. The fight isn’t over for us just yet. But, for now, we wanted to celebrate this huge moment of relief with you.

There’s no denying that we have suffered severe financial damage over the past three months and the road to recovery will be long and uncertain. But, your incredibly kind donations, animal adoptions and memberships have given us a vital lifeline.

Over the next few days we’ll be letting you know when and how you’ll be able to book a ticket to visit. Please bear with us while we do this. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you. You are SAVING OUR ZOO”

