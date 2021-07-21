You can do it – Springhill Hospice calls on Rochdale runners

Charities across the region are set to benefit from Williams BMW Rochdale Half Marathon, 10K and Fun Run, and organisers want to smash 2019’s fundraising totals when the event returns on Sunday 3 October.

The official charity is Springhill Hospice. Last time over £9,000 was raised for the hospice by runners taking part, and after such a challenging time for charities, this year that support is even more important than ever.

Sam Wells, Chief Executive at Springhill Hospice said: “We are proud to be the official charity once again this year and very grateful for the fantastic support that we have received. By running for the hospice you are helping make sure that local people receive specialist care and support when they need it most. It would be lovely to see as many runners as possible this year choosing Springhill and I look forward to being able to cheer everyone on this October.”

Springhill Hospice is the local hospice for those living in the borough and has been supporting people who have a life-limiting illness such as cancer or respiratory disease for over thirty years. Throughout the challenges of Covid-19, that care has continued, day and night, at the hospice, out in the community and where the situation has made it necessary, over the telephone and virtually.

With more than 600 runners already registered for places, Rochdale Borough Council and title sponsor Williams BMW is encouraging those registered and everyone yet to sign-up, to consider running in aid of a good cause.

Owen Duncan, head of business at Williams Rochdale BMW, said: “We know the huge impact that the pandemic has had on charity fundraising so hopefully we can encourage more to run for a good cause. Exercise is proven to benefit mental health and this event is the perfect opportunity to lace up your running shoes and enjoy a fantastic morning out. Our commitment to the town is demonstrated with this sponsorship which embeds the Williams family business into the community. I wish all participants luck with their training and we can’t wait to see you all on the start line this autumn.”

Springy, the hospice mascot, will be at the event to cheer everyone along and will be taking part in the fun run.

If you’re thinking about raising money for the hospice, or want to support someone who is, visit www.rochdale.gov.uk/run where you can find out more including how to set up your fundraising page. You can also contact the fundraising team at the hospice. Email fundraising@springhill.org.uk

Councillor Sue Smith, cabinet member for communities and co-operation at Rochdale Borough Council, who will be taking part in the 10K to raise funds for the hospice, added: “We are encouraging people to come forward and run for charity so please do sign up for a race if you haven’t already. Whether it’s our one mile, 10K or the half, we all have the potential to raise vital cash for some really deserving causes. Every pound makes a difference and entrants are welcome to run for Springhill or another charity of their choice. Running for charity gives you that extra motivation, both on the day and during your training. Your efforts make a real difference to the charity you are helping and for many people it can be a way to say thank you on behalf of a charity that may have assisted a member of your family or a friend.”

All races will start and finish on The Esplanade, they will be chip-timed on fully-marshalled traffic-free courses, with a technical t-shirt and medal handed out to finishers.

Since 2015 over 5,800 people have taken part in the event, which takes in town and picturesque countryside scenes like Hollingworth Lake. The courses are relatively flat too so great for personal bests.

To find out more and enter online, visit www.rochdale.gov.uk/run

The event is co-ordinated by Rochdale Harriers, Middleton Harriers and Rochdale Triathlon Club supported by Rochdale Borough Council.

You can also find the latest information about the event by following @RochdaleHalf on Twitter, or liking ‘Rochdale Half Marathon’ on Facebook and ‘RochdaleHalfMarathon’ on Instagram.