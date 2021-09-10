Woman taken to hospital following collision at retail park

A woman has been taken to hospital following a collision at Kingsway Retail Park in Rochdale.

Emergency services were called to the scene just after 12:30pm this afternoon (Friday 10th September).

North West Ambulance Service have confirmed they took a woman to hospital by land ambulance.

An air ambulance was also despatched to the scene.

No further details are known about the patient at this time.

A North West Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We have responded to an RTC at the scene following a 999 call at 12.32. We have taken a patient to hospital by ambulance, a helimed crew also helped with the response.”

