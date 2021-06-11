Woman in her early 70s taken to hospital following serious collision in Radcliffe

A woman in her early 70s has been taken to hospital following a collision in Radcliffe.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Stand Lane at around 2pm this afternoon.

A Greater Manchester Police, spokesperson said: “At around 2:00pm on 11 June 2021, police were called to a report of a car colliding with a pedestrian on Stand Lane, Radcliffe.

Enquiries are ongoing to determine the cause of the collision.”

The public are urged to take an alternative route and to avoid the area if possible.

Local buses are being diverted.

