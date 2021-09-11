Woman dies following collision with tree at Kingsway Retail Park

Officers were called just before 1 pm to a report of a road traffic collision involving one vehicle on the car park of McDonalds at Kingsway Retail Park.

A 78-year-old woman and an 81-year-old man were in silver Proton Savvy which collided with a tree.

Emergency services attended and the 78-year-old woman was taken to hospital where she sadly died.

Officers are not looking for anyone else in connection with the collision.

PC Andrew Bennett from GMP’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “This was a tragic incident which has led to the death of an elderly woman and her family are understandably devastated.

“We’re not looking for anyone else at this time but if anyone has any information that may assist us with our enquiries, call 0161 856 4741.”