Woman, 79, from Bury sadly dies following M65 collision

A woman from Bury has sadly died following a collision on the M65 last week.

Lancashire Police were called at around 12.05 pm on Thursday (September 2nd) to a report of a collision involving a Nissan Note and a Fiat 500.

It is believed that the Nissan had travelled the wrong way up the slip road at junction three of the westbound M65. After reaching the top of the slip road the driver attempted to turn left to join traffic travelling westbound towards Preston.

The car was then involved in a collision with the Fiat.

The driver of the Nissan was taken to hospital with serious injuries but sadly died on Saturday evening.

She has since been named as Anne Littlewood, aged 79 and from Bury.

The passenger in the car – a woman in her 80s and from Radcliffe – suffered only minor injuries. The driver of the Fiat – a 25-year-old woman from Barnoldswick – suffered whiplash.

We are now continuing to piece together exactly what occurred and are asking anybody who witnessed the collision, or saw the vehicles involved in the moments before it happened, to get in touch.

Sgt Finn Quainton, of the Lancashire Police TacOps Team, said: “Firstly we send our deepest condolences to Anne’s family and friends. We understand this is an incredibly difficult time for them and we are working hard to establish what happened.

“We continue to ask anybody with information about what happened to get in touch. Perhaps you have a dashcam showing the collision or maybe you saw all or part of the incident. We believe the motorway was busy at the time of the incident and many people will have seen what happened, so please let us know if you can help.”

Anybody with information is asked to get in touch on 101, quoting log 544 of September 2nd.