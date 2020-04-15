Which school will my child be going to?

Parents will find out tomorrow (Thursday 16 April) what primary school their young children will be joining in the autumn.

National Offer Day is when school places for reception classes starting in September are confirmed.

All parents who applied for a place online will receive an email confirming their offer of a place on Thursday. Due to the restrictions imposed by Covid-19, it will not be possible to post offer letters to those who did not apply online.

Parents who do not receive an email should contact the school admissions team by email at admissions@bury.gov.uk or call 0161 253 6474 to find out which school they have been offered.

Councillor Tamoor Tariq, cabinet member for children, schools and families, said: “This is a time of great importance to parents across the borough, as their children take their first steps on the road of formal education.

“The good news is that around 90% of Bury residents will receive an offer at their first choice primary school, while 97% of Bury residents will receive an offer of a place at one of their three preferred schools. All Bury residents have been offered a place.

“Many thanks to our staff who have dealt with more than 2,000 applications at a time when Covid-19 has put immense pressure on public services.”