We’re back with a bang – come on down!

Shoppers are back enjoying the unique atmosphere on the famous Bury Market which is now fully open for business again.

Hundreds of traders are now back with a host of bargains following the coronavirus lockdown which had kept the vast majority closed since March.

The council has provided a range of support to traders to help them prepare for a return to normal, including a financial package worth £1.7 million.

A range of measures has been taken to reassure visitors and ensure the market meets the Government guidance. This includes:

Social distancing signage and floor markings

Stewards controlling entry to the Market Hall and Fish and Meat Hall with a maximum number of shoppers at any one time being 65 and 25 respectively

Risk assessments carried out by traders

A one-way system on several of the parades

Hand sanitiser dispensers installed at key locations

The outdoor market public toilets are open, with a steward ensuring no more than one visitor at a time

A number of stalls, such as cafes, hairdressers and nail bars, remain closed under the lockdown restrictions but are making plans to reopen once these are lifted, probably on 4 July.

Councillor Jane Black, cabinet member for the cultural economy, said: “I had the pleasure of revisiting Bury Market on Wednesday, and it’s fantastic to see everyone back in action.

“I was very impressed with the measures in place to ensure shoppers feel safe in our town. These include clear signage, hand sanitiser stations, one-way systems, controlled numbers – and many helpful staff on hand for advice. This was also the case in the town centre’s other shopping areas, such as The Rock and the Mill Gate.

“My thanks go to all those traders and council staff who have prepared so well, and who will be working hard in the coming weeks as more places can open.

“The message is clear – Bury is open for business.”

The council’s support has included:

All traders were given a two-month rent holiday from 16 March to 16 May at a cost of £400,600. A further rent holiday has now been granted: to the end of June for traders who restarted trading from 15 June, and to 18 July for businesses which must remain in lockdown until at least 4 July. This has cost the council an additional £318,850.

The council has distributed a further £1 million to traders via a combination of small business grants worth £10k and £25k plus discretionary funding.

The market has remained partially open throughout the lockdown to support food traders providing a service to our vulnerable residents, including home deliveries.

Regular updates have been provided to traders throughout the lockdown, with support around health and safety and how to apply for Government financial assistance. The Markets team also made courtesy calls to all traders to offer support and enquire as to their wellbeing during lockdown.

Providing stewards to control social distancing and restricted entry routes.

Social distancing signage and floor markings.

The council is processing and allocating discretionary government funding to traders who are leaseholders, based on annual rent payments. Daily licence traders who do not qualify will be awarded the equivalent of three months’ rent by the council.

Joanne Borzacchiello, of Harry Muffins Stall in Edward Block 3, said: “We are very grateful for the support we have received from the Markets Management team who have always been there providing help and assistance throughout the lockdown and on reopening. The financial support from the council of a 14-week rent freeze was a huge relief and alleviated some of the stress of being closed. We are thankful to all of our customers who returned when we reopened and were very pleased to see many local shoppers supporting the market.”

David Preston, chief executive of NABMA, added: “NABMA congratulates Bury Market, and its management team, on the support, innovation and leadership it has shown to its traders and shoppers during the Covid–19 pandemic. Without doubt Bury Market has provided one of the most generous support and welfare packages for its traders, demonstrating as always its unstinting commitment to the market and its local community.”

Meanwhile, council leaders are formulating ambitious improvement plans to ensure that Bury Market can evolve to meet changing consumer demand while not alienating its traditional customers.

Work has already started on a £1.3 million programme which includes refurbishment of the Market Hall toilets, replacement of Market Hall lifts, improvement signage and additional security measures.

Councillors have approved a further £50,000 to draw up a masterplan for the market and for the surrounding town centre.

This follows recommendations drawn up by an all-party working group in Bury and national research on the future of markets produced by Leeds University.

Long-term options could include a multi-use ‘flexi hall’ which would provide an enhanced visitor experience on market days and a seven day a week cultural, food and entertainment venue.

This development would be adjacent to the Interchange site, which itself will be subject to major redevelopment.

Shorter term options include reviewing trading days, parking charges, internet access for traders and linking in with events held during Bury’s year as the first Greater Manchester Town of Culture.