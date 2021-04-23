Welcome to Ribble country! Transdev invests £2.4 Million and creates 50 jobs to launch new East Lancashire bus network

Operator chooses North West manufacturer Mellor to supply buses for its new network in partnership with Lancashire County Council

North of England bus operator Transdev is investing £2.4 million in an all-new fleet of 23 North West-built Strata Ultra buses from manufacturer Mellor as it prepares to launch a new network of routes across East Lancashire – with the return of a familiar name.

Transdev has placed an order to build its new buses with Rochdale-based Mellor – and the bus operator will create 50 new jobs when 18 of the new buses enter service on its new ‘Ribble Country’ branded bus network in Burnley, Pendle and the Ribble Valley on Sunday 2 May.

The ‘Ribble Country’ name will be a familiar one to many in the Red Rose County, as Transdev reflects its pride in its Lancashire heritage dating back 102 years since the formation of the old Ribble Motor Services company, whose bright red buses once served the North West from Liverpool to Carlisle.

The remaining five new buses will be used from the same date on another new Transdev service between Preston, Higher Walton, Bamber Bridge and Leyland, also to be operated in partnership with Lancashire County Council.

Transdev has chosen Mellor’s Strata Ultra bus as it offers a fully accessible vehicle which can comfortably carry 30 customers in levels of comfort which match a full-size bus – yet can also navigate rural routes and busy town streets with ease.

CEO at Transdev Alex Hornby said: “As part of our new multi-year partnership with Lancashire County Council, we are thrilled to unveil the Ribble Country brand in tribute to the transport heritage of the area we are so proud to serve. A new look and expanded network needs the right bus for the job – and we’re delighted to have chosen Mellor, a proudly local North West company, with our order for its class-leading Strata Ultra product which offers us the quality, reliability and flexible performance we need.

“These impressive new buses will deliver an ideal blend of capacity with excellent fuel economy and combines Mellor’s rigorously tested coach-built bodywork with the proven Mercedes-Benz Sprinter chassis and drivetrain, which is fully compliant with tough Euro 6 low emission standards.

“It’s an environmentally friendly, customer friendly design which will help us deliver on our mission to create buses people are proud to be seen on – and we can’t wait to welcome our Lancashire customers on board these amazing new buses next month.”

Mellor Bus Division Managing Director Mark Clissett said: “This is a significant fleet delivery for us and an important new service for the people of east Lancashire.

“Our Strata Ultra bus offers the ideal solution for regional transport operations where larger buses are simply not viable. Transdev’s new Mellor fleet will provide essential public transport across dozens of local towns and villages, linking communities and performing a vital daily service for thousands of people, while still delivering consistent productivity for Transdev.”

Transdev’s new ‘Ribble Country’ buses will create new links and provide more buses, more often across a network of 10 routes serving Clitheroe, Padiham, Burnley, Nelson and Colne plus a host of villages in between.

For the first time, customers will also benefit from simpler fares which provide seamless onward journeys across east Lancashire and beyond, all on one ticket, making travel easier and better value for money. There’ll also be a choice of convenient ways to buy tickets, including on board using contactless payments, from the team at Burnley Bus Station’s travel shop, and using the free and secure Transdev Go mobile app.

Full details of all the new ‘Ribble Country’ routes which start on Sunday. 2 May 2021 are now available online at: https://www.transdevbus.co.uk/burnley