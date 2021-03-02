Walmersley Road in Bury closed due to ongoing ‘police incident’

Walmersley Road in Bury closed in both directions between Sefton Street and Hampton Grove due to an ongoing police incident.

Police say they were called to reports that damage had been caused to a property in the area.

In a statement, Greater Manchester Police said: “Officers were called around 2pm this afternoon (Tuesday 2 February 2021) to Walmersley Road, Bury to a report that damage had been caused to a window at a property.

Emergency services are currently in attendance following concern for the welfare of a woman at the property.”

North West Ambulance Service also attended the call, but say they haven’t taken anyone to hospital.

Transport for Greater Manchester added that traffic is being diverted via Halvard Road & Lowes Road

Allowing extra travel time is also advised.