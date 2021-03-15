Vulnerable residents benefit from round-the-clock response

Hundreds of hospital visits have been avoided during the coronavirus pandemic thanks to the CareLink Service and Support at Home staff.

The service supports more than 2,200 elderly people who live throughout the borough, and moved to providing a 24-hour response to residents who press their CareLink button.

Previously staff had to call relatives to help and, if they were not available, an ambulance had to be called.

During the pandemic, the service leased a van and bought lifting equipment – and since then, the service has swung into action 400 times, helping people up from a fall on more than half of these occasions.

Out of all these calls, only 34 ambulances have been called – which means 366 ambulance call-outs avoided and many unnecessary hospital trips avoided.

Councillor Andrea Simpson, cabinet member for health and wellbeing, said: “The coronavirus pandemic has shown us how much everyone has rallied round to protect the most vulnerable people in our society. The CareLink and Support at Home staff have been magnificent, providing speedy help which reduces stress for residents and takes the pressure off our NHS.”

Adrian Crook, assistant director (adult social care) at Bury Local Care Organisation, added: “Bury is committed to helping its residents live well at home, so it’s great that we can now offer this response service to our CareLink customers.

“If you’ve fallen and are not injured, our dedicated team will now come out and help you and make sure you are safe and well and able to stay at home, avoiding any unnecessary trips to hospital. If you do need help the team will arrange for this too.”

CareLink is available across Bury and if want to know more or are interested in hearing how we can help you stay independent in your own home then give us a call on 0161 253 6222 or email carelink@bury.gov.uk