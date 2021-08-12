Volunteers add colour to Rochdale station

A group of a dozen volunteers from Northern, Network Rail, Transport for Greater Manchester, Rochdale Borough Council, and station adopters spent the day at Rochdale station on Wednesday 4 August, building new planters and putting up artwork.

The colourful new artwork – which bears inspiring messages for visitors – has been installed on railings at the station.

The group also teamed up to clean the steps in the underpass.

Chris Jackson, Regional Director at Northern said: “I’d like to thank everyone who volunteered to spend the day at Rochdale – an amazing transformation has taken place in just one day.

“Our community partners are the heartbeat of the railway and we’re extremely proud to work closely with them to deliver such a wide-ranging positive impact for the North of England.”