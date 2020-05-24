Village Chippy, Stubbins “won’t be open for a while”

On Friday Evening, A fire broke out at the Village Chippy in Stubbins.

Fire crews attended from both Lancashire & Greater Manchester Fire services.

The team at the Village Chippy released an update on Sunday evening via social media telling customers that “the damage is vast, and the chippy won’t be open for a while”

They thanked the fire brigade for their “quick response” and “unbelievable bravery”

They also thanked their customers for there “amazing support” since re-opening.

(Lead Image Credit: Stephen Leung)