UPDATE: Fire service still on scene at a farm fire in Littleborough

Greater Manchester Fire & Rescue Service have provided an update on the fire at a farm in Littleborough.

They are on scene alongside colleagues from West Yorkshire Fire Service.

The farm is on Todmorden Road in Littleborough.

Sadly, GMFRS have reported that some livestock died in the fire.

In a statement, they said “At 1.19pm on Monday 1 June we received the first of a number of 999 calls to a building fire at a farm on Todmorden Road, Littleborough. We sent fire engines from Littleborough, Rochdale, Hollins and Chadderton to the scene.

West Yorkshire Fire Service are also in attendance. They have completed an outer survey of the incident and confirmed that the fire has not spread beyond the property affected.

The incident is causing a lot of smoke and we are telling members of the public in the vicinity to close their windows and doors and stay away from the area.

GMFRS were able to rescue a large number of animals, but sadly we can confirm that some horses and pigs died in the fire.

We remain on the scene but are scaling down our presence.”

(Lead Image Credit: PJ Clegg)