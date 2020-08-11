UPDATE: A young girl is critically ill following a serious collision in Bury.

A young girl is critically ill following a serious collision in Bury.

Police were called at around 4.30pm to reports of a collision involving a blue Suzuki Alto and a pedestrian on Radcliffe New Road in Radcliffe, close to the junction of Hollinhurst Road yesterday (Monday 10 August 2020).

The pedestrian – an 11-year-old girl – is believed to have been crossing the road with a friend when the incident occurred.

The girl sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital, where she remains in a critical condition.

The driver of the Suzuki Alto failed to remain at the scene.

A 35-year-old man made contact with police a short time later and was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving. He remains in custody for questioning.

Officers are appealing to the public to come forward with any information or footage of the incident, to aid their enquiries.

Police Constable Phil Drummond, of GMP’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “This is a desperately sad incident and our thoughts are with the girl’s friends and family at this terrible time. Our specialist officers are providing them with support.

“It is important that we ensure that we establish the full circumstances of this incident, and therefore I am appealing to the public to provide us with any information they can to help us with our investigation.

“Did you witness the collision? Do you have any dash cam footage? We also would like to hear from anyone who may have seen a blue Suzuki Alto travelling around the Radcliffe area towards Whitefield between 4.15-4.30pm. Whatever information you have, please get in touch.

“We are particularly keen to speak to the driver of a white Ford Transit van, which was travelling eastbound along New Road, towards Whitefield, who was first to stop at scene of the collision. You may hold key information to assist us”

Anyone with any information should call police on 0161 856 4741 quoting incident number 2294 of 10/08/2020. Details can also be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.