Unlocking Prestwich Town Centre regeneration

Bury Council’s regeneration plans for Prestwich have made an important move forward with the acquisition of Longfield shopping centre.

The acquisition of Longfield shopping centre, at the heart of Prestwich, provides a fantastic opportunity to reposition the town centre with a new civic focus whilst cementing Prestwich as a great place to work, live and play after the pandemic.

A mixed-use regeneration scheme is being developed that will see the town centre thrive, with the redevelopment looking to deliver; new homes, sustainable economic growth providing work-spaces for small businesses, a public service hub, a library, along with the creation of new civic and community spaces, as well as an improved public realm.

The redevelopment will also provide an opportunity for the council to streamline delivery of services across the greater Prestwich area. Allowing us to better serve the community.

An engagement plan will begin with all the current tenants of the shopping centre to best support those businesses through the regeneration process. A full public consultation with the local community will include details of the proposed development plans later in the year.

Cllr Eamonn O’Brien, Leader of Bury Council said: “We are very excited to take this next step in regenerating the Prestwich area. The centre of Prestwich provides a great space to help re-build the local economy and community after the impact of COVID19, and add to the already thriving high street. By delivering on our vision for Prestwich, we look forward to a new and thriving town centre ready for all to work, relax and enjoy. There is a lot to be positive about for Prestwich, and we want to be part of keeping that spirit of optimism going in the years to come.”