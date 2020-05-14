University of Manchester to start new academic year online

COVID-19 has thrown the future of normal life into chaos and the education sector is no exception. With social distancing measures showing no signs of letting up any time soon, undergraduate and postgraduate students are filled with worry over whether they will either be starting or returning to university in September.

However students at the University of Manchester need to think no more as one of Britain’s leading Russell Group universities has taken the step to continue online learning in the upcoming 2020-21 academic year, the first UK based organisation to make this statement.

With notable alumni including Brian Cox, Jack Whitehall and Bury’s Ralf Little, the UoM boasts a strong reputation through its Russell Group membership and a ranking of 15th place according to the 2020 Complete University Guide.

Yet sadly both offer holder and prospective students will not be attending the Oxford Road campus this autumn due to coronavirus, thus missing out on activities including fresher’s week, usually the curtain-raiser for the year.

Professor April McMahon, Vice-President for Teaching, Learning and Students gave this statement on the University website.

As we anticipate social distancing measures will be in place for some time, we have taken the decision to conduct all lectures for Semester 1 online.

The confirmed start of year schedule for new undergraduate and foundation year students, returning undergraduate students, and postgraduate taught students in 2020/21 is outlined below:

New undergraduate and foundation year students

Week commencing 21 September: University Welcome and induction programme

Week commencing 28 September: School and programme induction activities

Week commencing 5 October: Teaching starts

Returning undergraduate students

Week commencing 28 September: Welcome back week, with School and programme level introductions to their new level of study, plus an opportunity to cover any essential material from the last session

Week commencing 5 October: Teaching starts

Postgraduate taught students

Weeks commencing 5 and 12 October: University Welcome and induction programme

Week commencing 19 October: School and programme induction activities

Week commencing 26 October: Teaching starts including an online option, with an aim to begin on campus teaching activities from November, subject to UK Government advice

The health crisis is almost certain to bring an economic recession to the UK and higher education will feel an almighty pinch with oversees students set to ditch Britain. The UoM is expected to be hit hard in the coming years, with Vice-Chancellor Dame Nancy Rothwell announcing potential losses of over £270 million with many students expected not to return after being sent home in March.

In an e-mail sent to staff revealed by The Mancunion, Dame Rothwell wrote.

“It is possible that 80% of all international students and 20% of home/EU students will be lost. For our Uni this could amount to a loss of over £270 million in one year. Thus, we are preparing for a reduction in our annual total income of between 15 and 25%. We are already taking action to mitigate such potential losses, but we will need to make rapid and radical changes to our Uni and the way we operate”.

(Lead Image Credit: Thomas Chivers)