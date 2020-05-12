Elderly Man suffers serious injuries after a collision involving his bike

A man, thought to be in his 70’s has been rushed to hospital this afternoon after he was involved in a collision whilst riding his bike causing him to hit his head.

Police and Ambulance attended along with an air ambulance and the man was taken by road ambulance to Salford Royal with trauma injuries.

He suffered a medical episode after sustaining the head injury and he remains in a serious condition.

The incident happened at around 11.53 this morning.

Greater Manchester Police and North West Ambulance Service have been contacted for comment and the North West Ambulance Service issued the following statement.

“We were called at 11:53 to a male patient in his 70s who had suffered a fall in Heaton Park and sustained serious injuries.”

“We sent; one land ambulance, two RRVs, air ambulance, two HART vehicles and a bronze officer to scene.”

“The patient was taken to Salford Royal by land ambulance.”

“No other vehicles or pedestrians were involved in the collision.”