Two vehicles involved in collision on main road in Bury

Two vehicles have been involved in a collision in Bury closing the main road in both directions.

The A665 Bury Old Road is shut between Derby Road & Cuckoo Lane after the incident occurred outside the Welcome Inn.

Police have since confirmed they attended the scene no injuries have been sustained and no arrests have been made.

The road re-opened at around Midday on Wednesday.

A TFGM spokesperson said: “Reports of an incident which is blocking the road in both directions. This is between Derby Road and Cuckoo Lane. Bus services may be diverted.”

Greater Manchester Police have been contacted for comment