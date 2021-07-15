Two patients taken to hospital with ‘serious injuries’ following three-vehicle crash in Bury

Two patients have been taken to hospital with ‘serious injuries’ following a three-vehicle crash in Bury.

A man and a woman, both in their 40s have been taken to Salford Royal by land ambulance.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Walmersley Road at around 8 am this morning (Thursday 15th July).

Greater Manchester Police, Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service & North West Ambulance Service all attended the scene.

The collision involved a flat-bed lorry and two cars.

A woman was freed from one of the three vehicles involved by the fire service.

A spokesperson for GMFRS said: “At approximately 8am on Thursday, 15 July, firefighters were called to reports of a road traffic collision on Walmsley Road, in Bury.

Fire engines from Bury and Broughton stations, alongside the Technical Response Unit from Leigh, quickly attended the scene. The collision involved a flat-bed lorry and two cars.

Fire crews used specialist equipment to extricate one woman from one of the vehicles, before she was transferred to the care of colleagues from NWAS. Firefighters were in attendance for around one hour and 45 minutes.”

North West Ambulance Service sent a number of resources to the scene including an air ambulance.

A spokesperson for NWAS said: “We were called at 07:59 to report of a 2 car RTC on Walmersley Road. We sent two ambulances and a bronze commander and air ambulance to scene.

We treated two patients; a female in 40s and male in 40s.

Both patients were taken to Salford Royal with serious injuries via land ambulance.”

The road remains closed in both directions between Palatine Drive & Falshaw Drive.

(Lead Image Credit: Google)