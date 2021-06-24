Two more Covid vax pop-up clinics – come and get it!

All over-18s are invited to get their first dose of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine at two pop-up clinics – no appointment needed!
The walk-in clinics are:
- Sunday 27 June (from 10am to 6pm) at Radcliffe Primary Care Centre in Church Street West, Radcliffe.
- Sunday 4 July (10am to 6pm) at St Gabriel’s Medical Centre, 4 Bishops Road, Prestwich.
Remember – go for your second jab eight weeks after getting your first dose in order to give yourself full protection against the virus.
A number of vaccination clinics are open across the borough for first and second doses of the Pfizer and AZ vaccines.
Thursday 24 June
- Elizabethan Suite, Knowsley Street, Bury. 8.30am to 1pm. Astra Zeneca second dose.
Friday 25 June
- Ramsbottom Civic Hall, Market Street. 8.30am to 6.30pm. Pfizer first and second dose.
Saturday 26 June
- Ramsbottom Civic Hall, Market Street. 8.30am to 6.30pm. Pfizer first dose and second dose.
Sunday 27 June
- Radcliffe Primary Care Centre, 69 Church Street West, Radcliffe. 10am to 6pm. Pfizer first dose and second dose.
- Ramsbottom Civic Hall, Market Street. 8.30am to 3pm. Astra Zeneca second dose.
Monday 28 June
- Prestwich Walk-in Centre. 8.30am to 1pm. Astra Zeneca second dose.
Tuesday 29 June
- Elizabethan Suite, Knowsley Street, Bury. 10am to 8pm. Pfizer first dose and second dose.
Thursday 1 July
- Elizabethan Suite, Knowsley Street, Bury. 8am to 1pm. Astra Zeneca second dose.
Friday 2 July
- Ramsbottom Civic Hall, Market Street. 8.30am to 6.30pm. Pfizer first dose and second dose.
Saturday 3 July
- Ramsbottom Civic Hall, Market Street. 8.30am to 3pm. Astra Zeneca second dose.
Sunday 4 July
- Ramsbottom Civic Hall, Market Street. 8.30am to 1pm. Pfizer first dose and second dose.
- St Gabriel’s Medical Centre, 4 Bishops Road, Prestwich. 10am to 6pm. Pfizer first dose and second dose.
For further details, go to https://www.bury.gov.uk/index.aspx?articleid=15987
