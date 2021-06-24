Two more Covid vax pop-up clinics – come and get it!

All over-18s are invited to get their first dose of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine at two pop-up clinics – no appointment needed!

The walk-in clinics are:

Sunday 27 June (from 10am to 6pm) at Radcliffe Primary Care Centre in Church Street West, Radcliffe.

Sunday 4 July (10am to 6pm) at St Gabriel’s Medical Centre, 4 Bishops Road, Prestwich.

Remember – go for your second jab eight weeks after getting your first dose in order to give yourself full protection against the virus.

A number of vaccination clinics are open across the borough for first and second doses of the Pfizer and AZ vaccines.

Thursday 24 June

Elizabethan Suite, Knowsley Street, Bury. 8.30am to 1pm. Astra Zeneca second dose.

Friday 25 June

Ramsbottom Civic Hall, Market Street. 8.30am to 6.30pm. Pfizer first and second dose.

Saturday 26 June

Ramsbottom Civic Hall, Market Street. 8.30am to 6.30pm. Pfizer first dose and second dose.

Sunday 27 June

Radcliffe Primary Care Centre, 69 Church Street West, Radcliffe. 10am to 6pm. Pfizer first dose and second dose.

Ramsbottom Civic Hall, Market Street. 8.30am to 3pm. Astra Zeneca second dose.

Monday 28 June

Prestwich Walk-in Centre. 8.30am to 1pm. Astra Zeneca second dose.

Tuesday 29 June

Elizabethan Suite, Knowsley Street, Bury. 10am to 8pm. Pfizer first dose and second dose.

Thursday 1 July

Elizabethan Suite, Knowsley Street, Bury. 8am to 1pm. Astra Zeneca second dose.

Friday 2 July

Ramsbottom Civic Hall, Market Street. 8.30am to 6.30pm. Pfizer first dose and second dose.

Saturday 3 July

Ramsbottom Civic Hall, Market Street. 8.30am to 3pm. Astra Zeneca second dose.

Sunday 4 July

Ramsbottom Civic Hall, Market Street. 8.30am to 1pm. Pfizer first dose and second dose.

St Gabriel’s Medical Centre, 4 Bishops Road, Prestwich. 10am to 6pm. Pfizer first dose and second dose.

For further details, go to https://www.bury.gov.uk/index.aspx?articleid=15987