Two more Covid vax pop-up clinics – come and get it!

June 24, 2021
All over-18s are invited to get their first dose of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine at two pop-up clinics – no appointment needed!

The walk-in clinics are:

  • Sunday 27 June (from 10am to 6pm) at Radcliffe Primary Care Centre in Church Street West, Radcliffe.
  • Sunday 4 July (10am to 6pm) at St Gabriel’s Medical Centre, 4 Bishops Road, Prestwich.

Remember – go for your second jab eight weeks after getting your first dose in order to give yourself full protection against the virus.

A number of vaccination clinics are open across the borough for first and second doses of the Pfizer and AZ vaccines.

Thursday 24 June

  • Elizabethan Suite, Knowsley Street, Bury. 8.30am to 1pm. Astra Zeneca second dose.

Friday 25 June 

  • Ramsbottom Civic Hall, Market Street. 8.30am to 6.30pm. Pfizer first and second dose.

Saturday 26 June

  • Ramsbottom Civic Hall, Market Street. 8.30am to 6.30pm. Pfizer first dose and second dose.

Sunday 27 June 

  • Radcliffe Primary Care Centre, 69 Church Street West, Radcliffe. 10am to 6pm. Pfizer first dose and second dose.
  • Ramsbottom Civic Hall, Market Street. 8.30am to 3pm. Astra Zeneca second dose.

Monday 28 June 

  • Prestwich Walk-in Centre. 8.30am to 1pm. Astra Zeneca second dose.

Tuesday 29 June 

  • Elizabethan Suite, Knowsley Street, Bury. 10am to 8pm. Pfizer first dose and second dose.

Thursday 1 July

  • Elizabethan Suite, Knowsley Street, Bury. 8am to 1pm. Astra Zeneca second dose.

Friday 2 July 

  •  Ramsbottom Civic Hall, Market Street. 8.30am to 6.30pm. Pfizer first dose and second dose.

Saturday 3 July 

  • Ramsbottom Civic Hall, Market Street. 8.30am to 3pm. Astra Zeneca second dose.

Sunday 4 July 

  • Ramsbottom Civic Hall, Market Street. 8.30am to 1pm. Pfizer first dose and second dose.
  • St Gabriel’s Medical Centre, 4 Bishops Road, Prestwich. 10am to 6pm. Pfizer first dose and second dose.

For further details, go to https://www.bury.gov.uk/index.aspx?articleid=15987

