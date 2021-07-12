Two men in critical condition in hospital after a stabbing in Middleton

Two men are in a critical condition in hospital after a stabbing in Middleton.

The men aged 26 and 30 years old self-presented at a hospital in Oldham with serious stab wounds in the early hours of this morning (Monday 12th July 2021)

The incident is reported to have taken place at Moor Close in Middleton.

No arrests have been made and police remain on scene while enquires are ongoing.

A Greater Manchester Police spokesperson said: “At around 3.15am this morning (Monday 12 July 2021) police were made aware by hospital staff that two men – aged 26 and 30 years – self-presented at a hospital in Oldham with serious stab wounds.

The incident is believed to have taken place at Moor Close in Middleton, Rochdale. Both men are in a critical condition and remain in hospital for treatment. No arrests have been made and a scene is in place whilst enquiries are ongoing.”

Inspector Nicola Hopkinson, of GMP’s Rochdale district, added: “This is a serious incident which has resulted in two men requiring hospital treatment for their injuries.

“I would like to reassure the public that we have an increased police presence in the area as we carry out our enquiries. Although we are still in the early stages of our investigation, we are following all available lines of enquiry as we work to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident.

“If anyone has any information at all that could assist police with their enquiries, do not hesitate to get in touch. The smallest piece of information could be vital in helping us to piece together the exact circumstances of this attack and identify those responsible.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 0161 856 4668, quoting incident number 516 of 12/07/21.

Reports can also be made anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.